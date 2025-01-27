How to watch Celtics vs Rockets: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Boston Celtics can collect a fourth consecutive win over the Houston Rockets with victory upon their return to TD Garden on Monday.

How to watch Celtics vs Rockets

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets 📅 Warriors vs Celtics game date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV channel(s): NBC Sports Boston, Space City Houston Network

NBC Sports Boston, Space City Houston Network 💻 Free Celtics vs Rockets game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Celtics vs Rockets game odds: Celtics -6.5 (-110) | Rockets +6.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 6.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Celtics vs Rockets injuries

Boston Celtics injury report

C Al Horford (left big toe sprain; questionable), G Derrick White (right shin contusion; questionable)

Houston Rockets injury report

F Jabari Smith Jr (left metacarpal fracture; out), F Cam Whitmore (illness; questionable)

Celtics vs Rockets preview

Boston have won three straight over Houston and four straight at home so it would be disappointing not to see the reigning champions come out on top despite their topsy-turvy form as of late.

The Celtics just cannot find a rhythm at the minute but with three wins in their last four, the team may be on an upward curve. Boston are 13-10 since an early December loss to the Memphis Grizzlies sparked a terribly ugly run of basketball.

That being said, Joe Mazzulla’s side are still the comfortable two seed in the Eastern Conference and while that may be underwhelming in itself, things could be much worse and there is plenty of time to right their early season wrongs before heading into a title defense.

The Rockets are on a roll and former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to an impressive 30-14 start to the season, placing them in the Western Conference’s two seed and in line for a first postseason appearance since 2020.

The likes of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are the heart of a promising young core for Houston and with the addition of quality veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, they’re more than capable of upsetting the Celtics on the road.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be the first to tell you that their standard of basketball over this 13-10 run has been far from good enough, but they’re also talented enough players to figure it out and get back on track.