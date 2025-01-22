Boston head over to the West coast on Wednesday night to face the Clippers – see below for how to watch Clippers vs Celtics.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics 📅 Clippers vs Celtics game date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports

🎲 Clippers vs Celtics game odds: Clippers +10.0 (-110) | Celtics -10.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 10.0-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Clippers vs Celtics injuries

LA Clippers injury report

F Nicolas Batum (finger; questionable), G Kris Dunn (knee; questionable), G Norman Powell (back; questionable), G James Harden (groin; questionable), F Kawhi Leonard (knee; out), C Ivica Zubac (eye; out), F P.J. Tucker (out).

Boston Celtics injury report

C Al Horford (toe; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (shoulder; questionable), F Drew Peterson (concussion; out).

Clippers vs Celtics preview

It looks like Cleveland are already out of reach for the Boston Celtics this year and the number one seed is the least of their worries right now, with New York closing on the Celtics in the East.

The Knicks are just one win behind Boston, but the reigning champions have played two less games than their direct rivals.

Boston have struggled to put together any sort of win streak at the start of 2025 and they have won back to back games just once at the start of this year with six wins out of ten.

Last time out the Celtics thumped Golden State by a 40 point margin and they will be hoping for a similarly resounding win on Wednesday night when they visit LA.

The Clippers had a four game win streak snapped by Chicago on Monday night, but wins against the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Nets and Heat have pushed the team up to fifth in the West.

There is a chance that LA will be without James Harden on Wednesday, with their talisman struggling from a groin strain that is set to be assessed shortly before the game.

Harden has only missed two games for LA so far this season and the Clippers lost both by double figure margins.