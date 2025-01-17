How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs: Date, Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-15, 27-14 ATS) are visiting the San Antonio Spurs (19-20, 20-19 ATS) on Friday night; the game date, time, TV channels, and free live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Grizzlies as 2.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs 📅 Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, NBA League Pass 💻 Free Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Odds: Grizzlies -2.5 (-105) | Spurs +2.5 (-115)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injuries

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

SG Cam Spencer (thumb; out) | PG Marcus Smart (out; finger) | SG Vince Williams Jr. (ankle; out) | PF GG Jackson II (foot; out)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

PF Jeremy Sochan (back; downgraded to out)

Game Preview

The Grizzlies are 4-4 against the rest of the Southwest Division. Memphis now aims to sweep a mini-series with the Spurs when the teams meet on Friday in the second of two games in three nights in the Alamo City. The Grizzlies won the first game of the set 129-115 on Wednesday behind Ja Morant’s 21 points and 12 assists.

Memphis overcame a 12-point halftime deficit in Wednesday’s victory, turning the game around by outscoring San Antonio by 18 in the third period (43-25) and by 26 in the second half (78-52). Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. Jackson also hit six of his 13 shots in the second half.

However, the Grizzlies are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, averaging 120.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.9 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have gone 2-5 against division opponents. San Antonio has also dropped four of its past five games, and the team is winless in its past 10 home games versus Memphis.

In addition to San Antonio being 1-14 in their last 15 meetings with Memphis, the Spurs are 4-6 in their past 10 contests, averaging 112.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the floor.

The Spurs’ matchup with Memphis on Friday is their last at home before a road game in Miami against the Heat and then a two-game set overseas against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 23 and 25 in Paris.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies hold a 51.3% chance of defeating San Antonio on the road. Memphis has won 10 straight head-to-head matchups on the road against San Antonio. The Spurs are just 4-16 in their past 20 meetings with division rivals as well.