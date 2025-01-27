How to watch Hornets vs Lakers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers can secure a fourth consecutive win with victory over the Charlotte Hornets in Monday’s clash at the Spectrum Center.

How to watch Hornets vs Lakers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers 📅 Hornets vs Lakers game date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina 📺 TV channel(s): SportsNet LA, FDSSE, WSOC 9

SportsNet LA, FDSSE, WSOC 9

🎲 Hornets vs Lakers game odds: Hornets +6.0 (-110) | Lakers -6.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 6.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Hornets vs Lakers injuries

Charlotte Hornets injury report

G Tre Mann (disc irritation; out), F Cody Martin (core tightness; out), F Brandon Miller (wrist; out), F Grant Williams (ACL; out)

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

F Anthony Davis (plantar fasciitis; probable), F LeBron James (foot; probable), F Rui Hachimura (calf; questionable), G Gabe Vincent (knee; questionable) G Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring; out), F Christian Wood (knee; out)

Hornets vs Lakers preview

The Lakers are making steady progress in the Western Conference, moving up to the five seed with five wins from their last six outings and Monday’s showdown with the Hornets is a great opportunity to pick up another victory.

Los Angeles have won each of their last three match-ups with Charlotte and if both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are ready to go, it would be difficult not to see JJ Redick’s side continue their positive momentum.

This game sees the beginning of a four-game road trip across the East for LA and getting off to a good start is of the utmost importance ahead of trips to Philadelphia, Washington and New York.

Charlotte are once again battling for a lottery pick at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and while they boast a number of good talents in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, they should find the Lakers too hot to handle.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s long-awaited return from injury was a huge positive for Los Angeles against the Golden State Warriors last time out and his defensive presence will be huge as the team look to secure a spot in the playoffs later this year.