How To Watch Kings vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

The Sacramento Kings (23-20, 18-24-1 ATS) are visiting the Denver Nuggets (27-16, 22-20-1 ATS) on Thursday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Nuggets as 8.5-point favorites at home, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

Kings vs. Nuggets Injuries

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

No reported injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely) | PF DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for season)

Game Preview

Sacramento seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Denver. The Kings have gone 15-14 against Western Conference opponents, and the team is 12-12 versus opponents over .500.

The Kings are 9-1 in their last 10 games, averaging 123.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.8 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field.

Sacramento is 10-2 since Doug Christie took over as interim head coach, including three straight wins entering Thursday’s game. One of the team’s last losses before the coaching change came at home against the Nuggets on Dec. 16. Denver rallied from 10 points down in the final four minutes to come away with a 130-129 win.

The Kings have won their last five matchups with a Western Conference opponent. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.6 points a game, while Domantas Sabonis is leading the NBA in 3-point percentage at 48.5%.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 16-11 against West opponents. Denver also has a 6-4 record in games decided by less than four points. Denver has won three games in a row and 11 of its last 14 games heading into Thursday night’s game against Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in each of Denver’s last four games, boosting his total to an NBA-leading 19 this season. Jokic continues to lead the team in scoring (30.1 points), rebounds (13.2), and assists (9.9) per game.

Denver is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 120.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 72.4% chance of defeating the Kings. Denver is 10-2 in its last 12 meetings with Sacramento, while the Kings are 2-10 in their past 12 road games against the Nuggets.