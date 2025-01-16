The Rockets are the most in form team in the West right now and they will look to win their sixth game in a row on Thursday night in a road game against the Kings – see below for how to watch Kings vs Rockets.

How to watch Kings vs Rockets

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets 📅 Kings vs Rockets game date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports

ESPN, NBC Sports 💻 Free Kings vs Rockets game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Kings vs Rockets game odds: Kings +3.5 (-110) | Rockets -3.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Rockets as 3.5-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Kings vs Rockets injuries

Sacramento Kings injury report

G Malik Monk (groin; probable), G Jordan McLaughlin (Personal; out), G Devin Carter (shoulder ;questionable)

Houston Rockets injury report

F Tari Eason (injury management; questionable), C Jock Landale (personal; questionable), F Jabari Smith Jr. (hand; out)

Kings vs Rockets preview

The Sacramento Kings were unable to continue their longest win streak in 21 years on Wednesday night, as they proved to be no match for Milwaukee who snapped the seven game streak with a 15 point win.

An impressive run of games since Mike Brown was fired has pulled Sacramento out of a tough spot in the West but they still remain a whole seven wins off their opponents for Thursday night.

Houston are on fire right now and they remain the most in form team in the NBA right now as they hold a five game win streak coming into Thursday’s game.

With OKC playing Cleveland on Thursday night, a win for the Rockets could potentially help them close the gap at the top of the West to just five games.

Back to back wins against the Grizzlies were followed by a convincing road win in Denver, with Jabari Smith Jr. shining again on Wednesday night, leading all scores with 34 points.

Houston looks like they could seriously contend for the second seed in the West this season and a win against Sacramento could move them one step closer to their most successful regular season since 2017.