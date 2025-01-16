NBA

How to watch Kings vs Rockets: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

By
Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.

Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on January 16, 2025

Rockets Kings

The Rockets are the most in form team in the West right now and they will look to win their sixth game in a row on Thursday night in a road game against the Kings – see below for how to watch Kings vs Rockets.

How to watch Kings vs Rockets

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets
  • 📅 Kings vs Rockets game date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California
  • 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports
  • 💻 Free Kings vs Rockets game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Kings vs Rockets game odds: Kings +3.5 (-110) | Rockets -3.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Rockets as 3.5-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Kings vs Rockets injuries

Sacramento Kings injury report

G Malik Monk (groin; probable), G Jordan McLaughlin (Personal; out), G Devin Carter (shoulder ;questionable) 

Houston Rockets injury report

F Tari Eason (injury management; questionable), C Jock Landale (personal; questionable), F Jabari Smith Jr. (hand; out)

Kings vs Rockets preview

The Sacramento Kings were unable to continue their longest win streak in 21 years on Wednesday night, as they proved to be no match for Milwaukee who snapped the seven game streak with a 15 point win.

An impressive run of games since Mike Brown was fired has pulled Sacramento out of a tough spot in the West but they still remain a whole seven wins off their opponents for Thursday night.

Houston are on fire right now and they remain the most in form team in the NBA right now as they hold a five game win streak coming into Thursday’s game.

With OKC playing Cleveland on Thursday night, a win for the Rockets could potentially help them close the gap at the top of the West to just five games.

Back to back wins against the Grizzlies were followed by a convincing road win in Denver, with Jabari Smith Jr. shining again on Wednesday night, leading all scores with 34 points.

Houston looks like they could seriously contend for the second seed in the West this season and a win against Sacramento could move them one step closer to their most successful regular season since 2017.

