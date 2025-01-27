The current third seed from both the East and the West will meet on Monday night – so see here for how to watch the New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

How to watch Knicks vs Grizzlies

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies 📅 Warriors vs Celtics game date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY 📺 TV channel(s): MSG Network, FDSSE

Knicks vs Grizzlies injuries

New York Knicks injury report

C Ariel Hukporti (illness; questionable), G Pacome Dadiet (toe; out), G Josh Hart (knee; questionable), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out).

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

G Marcus Smart (finger; out), G Cam Spencer (thumb; out), F Santi Aldama (illness; questionable), F Jake LaRavia (back; out), G Vince Williams Jr. (ankle; out).

Knicks vs Grizzlies preview

The New York Knicks are the most in form team in the East right now and with three wins in the last three games they will be hoping to keep the ball rolling as 3.5 point favorites on Monday night.

All of the wins have been impressive, with New York’s latest 23-point success against the Kings on Saturday night by far the most emphatic of the three.

Four out of the five Knicks starters reached 20 points against Sacramento, with Karl Anthony-Towns the only one missing out by just two points. KAT still had and impressive stat line, continuing his All Star season with 15 rebounds in just 28 minutes.

While the Knicks will be confident at MSG on Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies are no walkover and they currently hold the longest active win streak in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been crucial for Memphis during the win streak, averaging 25.7 points in the last four games while shooting 58.4% from the field.

Marcus Smart will be absent for the Grizzlies again on Monday night with a finger injury but apart from that Memphis has a fairly clean injury report.