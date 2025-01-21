NBA

How To Watch Knicks vs. Nets: Odds, TV Channel, & Live Stream

Updated1 hour ago on January 21, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets (14-29, 22-20-1 ATS) are hosting the New York Knicks (28-16, 22-21-1 ATS) in this in-state matchup on Tuesday night; the date, time, odds, TV channels, and a free live stream are available. NBA betting sites show the Knicks as overwhelming 11.5-point favorites on the road, per BetOnline odds.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Brooklyn Nets
  • 📅 Knicks vs. Nets Game Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV
  • 💻 Free Knicks vs. Nets Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Knicks vs. Nets Game Odds: Knicks -11.5 (-110) | Nets +11.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Nets Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out indefinitely) | SF Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee; out)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

SF Bojan Bogdanovic (foot; out) | SG Cam Thomas (hamstring; out) | PG Ben Simmons (illness; questionable) | PF Trendon Watford (hamstring; out) | SF Ziaire Williams (ankle; out) | PG D’Angelo Russell (hamstring; questionable) | SF Maxwell Lewis (tibia; out)

Game Preview

Mikal Bridges on Tuesday night will return to Brooklyn for the first time since being traded to the Knicks. Bridges scored 22 points in New York’s 124-122 win over the Nets on Nov. 15 and finished with 21 in a 114-104 victory over Brooklyn two days later.

New York is on an eight-game winning streak against the Nets. The Knicks are also 7-1 against Atlantic Division teams. New York is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.3 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the floor.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn is aiming to end its seven-game home slide with a win against New York. The Nets are 7-20 in Eastern Conference games and 11-9 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

Cam Thomas scored 43 points in the first meeting but will miss his 10th straight game with a strained left hamstring. Brooklyn is 1-8 since Thomas re-injured his hamstring Jan. 2.

The Nets are also 5-19 since winning three straight Nov. 24-27. Brooklyn is 2-8 in its past 10 contests, averaging 102.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field.

Brooklyn will play 10 of its next 12 at home after losing five contests on a six-game road trip. The Nets are 1-5 in their last six games against an Eastern Conference opponent.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 65.4% chance of defeating Brooklyn. New York is 13-6 in its past 19 games, while Brooklyn is 1-9 in its last 10 matchups with an Atlantic Division opponent.