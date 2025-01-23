How to watch Lakers vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Celtics play their second game in a row in Los Angeles on Thursday night – see below for how to watch Lakers vs Celtics.

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics 📅 Lakers vs Celtics game date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, ESPN, NBC Sports

TNT, ESPN, NBC Sports 💻 Free Lakers vs Celtics game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Lakers vs Celtics game odds: Lakers +5.0 (-110) | Celtics -5.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 5.0-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Lakers vs Celtics injuries

LA Lakers injury report

F LeBron James (injury management; probable), G Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring; out), F Anthony Davis (calf; probable), F Jarred Vanderbilt (foot; out), F Christian Wood (knee; out).

Boston Celtics injury report

G Jrue Holiday (shoulder; questionable), C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; questionable), C Al Horford (toe; questionable)

Lakers vs Celtics preview

The Lakers are looking to win back to back games against the Boston Celtics for the first time since 2020 on Thursday night and with home court advantage, the five point underdogs hold solid claims.

Although Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both on the injury report for this week’s game, it is hard to believe that either of the Lakers superstars will miss out on a clash against the reigning champions.

It was Davis and James who led the Lakers to an emphatic victory last time out in Los Angeles, with LeBron becoming the second 40-year-old to record triple double while Davis added 29 points of his own.

Boston also won last time out, with their first game in the West coast road trip ending in success despite a tense ending against the Clippers.

The Celtics managed to win in overtime but they will still be disappointed with their performance against a team missing James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell on Wednesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were both notable absences from the Clippers win, and both remain questionable for the Lakers game alongside Al Horford.

The availability of Boston’s biggest stars could swing the game in favor of either team this week and it may be closer than the five point spread suggests.