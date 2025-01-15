How to watch Lakers vs Heat: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Lakers will look to bounce back from three straight defeats when they host the Heat in Los Angeles tonight.

How to watch Lakers vs Heat

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat 📅 Lakers vs Heat game date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV channel(s): SportsNet LA, FDSSUN

SportsNet LA, FDSSUN 💻 Free Lakers vs Heat game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Lakers vs Heat game odds: Lakers -5.5 (-110) | Heat +5.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Lakers vs Heat injuries

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

F Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis; probable), F LeBron James (left foot injury management; probable), G Bronny James Jr (illness; questionable), F Dorian Finney-Smith (personal; doubtful), G Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain; out), F Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery; out), F Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery; out)

Miami Heat injury report

F Jimmy Butler (team suspension; out), G Josh Richardson (right heel inflammation; out), G Dru Smith (achilles surgery; out for season), C Bam Adebayo (lower back contusion; questionable), C Kel’el Ware (right foot soreness; probable)

Lakers vs Heat preview

The Lakers returned to action on Tuesday in a blowout defeat to the San Antonio Spurs but tonight’s clash with the Heat provides JJ Redick’s side with a golden opportunity to get back in the win column.

Amid the tragic LA fires, the city could do with something positive to get behind and putting a smile back on faces would be a great morale boost as emergency workers continue to tirelessly battle the blazes.

Los Angeles are in danger of falling further back in the Play-In picture if they can’t get a win tonight, but the good news is Anthony Davis and LeBron James are expected to suit up and play.

Heat star Jimmy Butler’s holdout continues as he pursues a trade elsewhere and if Bam Adebayo also misses the game with lower back issues, the Lakers will hold all the aces.

The 17-time NBA champions have lost each of their last three outings against Miami however the stage is set to turn the tables and move closer to the guaranteed postseason places.