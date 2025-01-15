How To Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans Free Live Stream

The Dallas Mavericks (22-18, 19-20-1 ATS) are visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (9-32, 17-24 ATS) on Wednesday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Mavs as 2-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Dallas Mavericks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Odds: Mavericks -2 (-115) | Pelicans +2 (-105)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Injuries

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SG Dante Exum (wrist; out) | PG Luka Doncic (calf; out indefinitely) | C Dereck Lively II (ankle; questionable)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

SF Brandon Ingram (ankle; questionable) | SF Herb Jones (shoulder; out)

Game Preview

The Mavericks are 22-18 and sit sixth in the Western Conference standings. Dallas is traveling to New Orleans looking to end its four-game road skid. The Mavs are 4-3 against the rest of their Southwest Division. Dallas is 7-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and two steals per game this season for the Mavericks, but the five-time All-Star guard remains sidelined with a calf injury. Dallas has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, averaging 108.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals, and 7.0 blocks per game.

Kyrie Irving also returned from a five-game absence in Tuesday night’s 118-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting. Irving confirmed he was diagnosed with a bulging disk in his lower back and would have to continue managing the injury. The Mavs listed the injury as a lumbar sprain in Irving’s back.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 0-6 in division play and 4-14 in their last 18 games. However, New Orleans has won four of its past seven games after an 11-game losing streak.

The Pels are 4-6 in their past 10 contests, averaging 114.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.6 steals, and 6.0 blocks per game. They rank seventh in the Western Conference with 16.0 fast break points per game.

After winning just two of their first 17 road games, the Pelicans went 2-1 on a road trip that concluded with a 119-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

The road trip began with a 123-115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers while Zion Williamson served a one-game suspension for being late for the team flight. Then Williamson returned and the team lost 120-119 at the buzzer in Boston on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pelicans actually hold a 55.5% chance of defeating the Mavs. Dallas is 2-7 in its last nine games, while New Orleans is 1-9 in its past 10 home games.