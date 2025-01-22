The Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to move level with the Dallas Mavericks in the West with a win on Wednesday night – see below for how to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves.

How to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

📅 Mavericks vs Timberwolves game date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports

🎲 Mavericks vs Timberwolves game odds: Mavericks -2.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +2.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Mavericks as 2.5-point favorites at home, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves injuries

Dallas Mavericks injury report

C Dwight Powell (hip; out), G Jaden Hardy (ankle; out), F Naji Marshall (illness; questionable), G Quentin Grimes (back; questionable), C Dereck Lively II (ankle; questionable), G Klay Thompson (ankle; questionable), G Dante Exum (wrist; out), G Luka Doncic (calf; out).

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

G Donte DiVincenzo (toe sprain; out), G Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot sprain; out).

Mavericks vs Timberwolves preview

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled without Luka Doncic this season and since their superstar picked up an injury in this fixture on Christmas day, his team has a record of just 4-10 in the league.

Dallas expects Doncic to make his return to the court shortly before the All-Star break, meaning the Slovenian star should return in the next couple of weeks.

Doncic won’t be available on Wednesday night though meaning that Kyrie Irving will again have to carry the Mavs offence. Irving has averaged 24.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 13 games without Doncic this year.

The series between Minnesota and Dallas is level at one game each this season, but the Mavericks will be keen to get revenge after Doncic got injured in this game on Christmas Day.

A win on Wednesday night would be huge for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West, as Minnesota have the opportunity to move level with Dallas on 23 wins and 21 losses this season.

Minnesota come into the game as marginal underdogs, as they have struggled with just one win in their last four games.

With a fairly clean injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game the Wolves may hold a slight advantage over their opposition, and they could take advantage of an injury plagued Dallas roster win their first game in three.