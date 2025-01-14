How To Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Date, Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream

The Dallas Mavericks (22-17, 19-19-1 ATS) are hosting the Denver Nuggets (23-15, 18-19-1 ATS) on Tuesday night; the date, time, TV channels, and live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Nuggets as 3.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks 📅 Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 🕙 Tip-Off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV 💻 Free Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Odds: Nuggets -3.5 (-105) | Mavericks +3.5 (-115)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PF Aaron Gordon (calf; probable) | PG Jamal Murray (knee; probable) | C Nikola Jokic (illness; probable) | PF DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for season)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

PG Kyrie Irving (back; questionable) | SG Dante Exum (wrist; out) | PG Luka Doncic (calf; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Nuggets are aiming to keep their three-game road win streak intact when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas. Denver has gone 15-10 against Western Conference opponents. The Nuggets currently rank fourth in the Western Conference standings and lead Dallas by 1 1/2 games.

Denver is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 124 points, 46.4 rebounds, 32.3 assists, 8.7 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. The Nuggets’ opponents have averaged 116.2 points per contest. They’ve won seven of their past nine contests entering the rematch, while Dallas has dropped six of its past eight games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks sit fourth in the standings and are 16-14 in Western Conference matchups. Dallas is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, while Denver is shooting 49.9% from the floor overall. The Mavs are 2-4 in their last six meetings versus a Northwest Division opponent.

Of course, Denver dominated the fourth quarter of their 112-101 victory over the Mavericks on Sunday. Denver trailed by 12 in the opening two minutes of the period but outscored Dallas 33-12 to secure the win.

Denver’s Russell Westbrook recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, while three-time MVP Nikola Jokic just missed a triple-double with 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists to go along with three steals. Aaron Gordon (calf) also returned from a nine-game absence on Sunday and had 13 points and six rebounds.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 47.2% chance of defeating the Mavs on the road. Denver is 5-2 in its past seven games played at Dallas. The Mavs are 2-5 in their last seven contests played this month as well.