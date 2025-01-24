How To Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Free Live Stream

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-32, 19-25 ATS) are visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15, 29-15 ATS) on Friday night in this Western Conference matchup; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Grizzlies as heavy 11.5-point favorites at home, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

C Yves Missi (illness; questionable) | PG Dejounte Muray (elbow; questionable) | SF Brandon Ingram (ankle; out) | SF Herb Jones (shoulder; questionable) | PF Zion Williamson (illness; out)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PG Marcus Smart (out; finger) | PF Jake LaRavia (back; out) | PF Santi Aldama (illness; questionable) | SG Vince Williams Jr. (ankle; out) | SG Cam Spencer (thumb; out)

Game Preview

The Pelicans are traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 45 points in Monday’s 123-119 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz. McCollum’s 40-plus points helped the Pels overcome a 25-point deficit to complete the largest comeback in franchise history.

Additionally, McCollum scored 50 points Jan. 3 against the Washington Wizards, with starters Zion Williamson (left hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) both sidelined. Williamson recently returned, but the All-Star forward has missed 34 of the team’s 44 games. Ingram has missed 20 straight games as well.

New Orleans is just 1-6 against Southwest Division opponents. Plus, the Pelicans are 1-4 in their past five meetings with Memphis. They’re also 7-3 in their last 10 games, averaging 117.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.8 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Pels had their home game Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks postponed by a historic snowfall of 10 inches in the Big Easy. The Bucks were concerned that they wouldn’t have been able to leave New Orleans in time for Thursday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 12-2 in their last 14 home games and 5-4 this season against Southwest Division teams. Grizzlies. Memphis is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 123.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.8 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Of course, the Grizzlies won their fourth straight with a 132-120 victory Wednesday over the Charlotte Hornets. Desmond Bane recorded his sixth straight game of 20 or more points, scoring 24 with eight assists. Reserve Luke Kennard also had a season-high 23 points, including 18 in the first half.

Although Memphis still won by 12 points, head coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that his players let the Hornets come back into the game after leading by 35 points midway through the third quarter.

“We were definitely a tale of two halves,” Jenkins said. “The team in the first half reflected who we want to be. Second half, not so much.”

Furthermore, the Grizzlies hold an 83% chance of defeating New Orleans, per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. The Pelicans are 3-16 in their last 19 road games, while Memphis is 4-1 in its past five contests played on a Friday.