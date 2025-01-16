How to watch Pistons vs Pacers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Detroit Pistons can leapfrog the Indiana Pacers into sixth place in the Eastern Conference if they can continue their good run of form at home tonight.

How to watch Pistons vs Pacers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers 📅 Thunder vs Cavaliers game date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV channel(s): FDSDET, FDSIN

Pistons vs Pacers injuries

Detroit Pistons injury report

G Jaden Ivey (left fibula fracture; out)

Indiana Pacers injury report

G Tyrese Haliburton (left groin strain; questionable), G Aaron Nesmith (left ankle sprain; questionable), F Isaiah Jackson (right achilles tear; out for season), C James Wiseman (left achilles tear; out for season)

Pistons vs Pacers preview

If someone told you at the beginning of the season that the Pistons would be fighting for a guaranteed postseason place in the East, you’d probably have given them a funny look.

Thanks to an impressive leap from Cade Cunningham, free agency signings of Tobias Harris and sharpshooter Malik Beasley as well as Jaden Ivey’s pre-injury production and trading for Tim Hardaway Jr, playoff basketball in Detroit is on the cards.

The Pacers currently sit in sixth spot, half a game in front of the Pistons in seventh – and if the hosts can justify market favoritism, they’ll take Indiana’s spot and close in on the Orlando Magic in fifth.

The Magic have injury problems of their own to handle, so Detroit could make a serious push for that place too. The season series between the Pistons and Pacers is currently 1-1 with both teams winning on the road.

Detroit are 10-2 in their last 12, 7-1 in 2025 and are over .500 in January for the first time in seven years. Just over a year ago, the team were in the midst of a 28-game losing streak and the turnaround is nothing short of incredible.