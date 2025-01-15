NBA
How to watch Raptors vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream
The Celtics have won ten straight regular season match-ups against the Raptors and the Eastern Conference rivals meet once again on Wednesday in Canada.
How to watch Raptors vs Celtics
- 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics
- 📅 Raptors vs Celtics game date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
- 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Canada
- 📺 TV channel(s): TSN, NBC Sports Boston
- 🎲 Raptors vs Celtics game odds: Raptors +13.5 (-110) | Celtics -13.5 (-110)
NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 13.5-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.
Raptors vs Celtics injuries
Toronto Raptors injury report
G Immanuel Quickley (hip; out)
Boston Celtics injury report
No injuries to report
Raptors vs Celtics preview
In their last ten games against the Raptors, the Celtics are yet to fall to defeat and if the sportsbooks are correct that streak will extend to 11 in Toronto tonight.
Both clashes between the pair so far this season were held in Massachusetts at TD Garden, where Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning buzzer-beating three in overtime in November – followed by a 125-71 blowout win on New Year’s Eve.
WATCH: Jayson Tatum’s game-winning buzzer-beater vs Raptors
That wide-margin victory of 54 points was the biggest across the NBA we’ve seen all year, so the Raptors will have a bit of added motivation to turn the tables in front of their home crowd.
Boston are emerging from arguably their worst run in the last two years and they’ve dropped two of their last four, while Toronto recently snapped a five-game losing streak to beat the Golden State Warriors on Monday – which also marked just their second win in the last 18 outings.
The Celtics (28-11) are challenging at the top of the Eastern Conference, currently sitting in the two seed – a stark difference to the Raptors (9-31) who hold the 13th spot, battling for a lottery pick.