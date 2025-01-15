NBA

How to watch Raptors vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Author photo
By
Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on January 15, 2025

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

The Celtics have won ten straight regular season match-ups against the Raptors and the Eastern Conference rivals meet once again on Wednesday in Canada.

How to watch Raptors vs Celtics

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics
  • 📅 Raptors vs Celtics game date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Canada
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TSN, NBC Sports Boston
  • 💻 Free Raptors vs Celtics game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Raptors vs Celtics game odds: Raptors +13.5 (-110) | Celtics -13.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 13.5-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Raptors vs Celtics injuries

Toronto Raptors injury report

G Immanuel Quickley (hip; out)

Boston Celtics injury report

No injuries to report

Raptors vs Celtics preview

In their last ten games against the Raptors, the Celtics are yet to fall to defeat and if the sportsbooks are correct that streak will extend to 11 in Toronto tonight.

Both clashes between the pair so far this season were held in Massachusetts at TD Garden, where Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning buzzer-beating three in overtime in November – followed by a 125-71 blowout win on New Year’s Eve.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum’s game-winning buzzer-beater vs Raptors

That wide-margin victory of 54 points was the biggest across the NBA we’ve seen all year, so the Raptors will have a bit of added motivation to turn the tables in front of their home crowd.

Boston are emerging from arguably their worst run in the last two years and they’ve dropped two of their last four, while Toronto recently snapped a five-game losing streak to beat the Golden State Warriors on Monday – which also marked just their second win in the last 18 outings.

The Celtics (28-11) are challenging at the top of the Eastern Conference, currently sitting in the two seed – a stark difference to the Raptors (9-31) who hold the 13th spot, battling for a lottery pick.