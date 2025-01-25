The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (36-8, 29-15 ATS) in the Eastern Conference are hosting the No. 2-ranked Houston Rockets (29-14, 25-18 ATS) in the West on Saturday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 3.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Houston Rockets @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Odds: Rockets +3.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -3.5 (-110)

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

C N’Faly Dante (recalled from G League; probable) | PF Jabari Smith Jr. (hand; out indefinitely)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Caris LeVert (wrist; questionable) | SF Isaac Okoro (shoulder; out) | PF Evan Mobley (calf; questionable)

Game Preview

The Rockets are 14-7 in road games and 5-3 in one-possession games this season. Houston is also 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 11.3 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field.

Houston is aiming for back-to-back wins over the East-leading Cavaliers. The Rockets defeated Cleveland 109-108 in Houston on Wednesday. Fred VanVleet scored 26 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch in the victory.

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson posted double-doubles for Houston as well. Sengun recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Thompson added 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a 132-129 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.

Although the Cavaliers fell short, guard Ty Jerome dominated off the bench. Jerome scored a career-high 33 points and went 8-for-8 on 3-point attempts.

“The guy’s just been unbelievable all year. He’s been one of our best players,” said Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. “It doesn’t surprise me. He just keeps going. He just keeps getting better.”

Jerome is one six Cavaliers scoring in double figures per game, a group led by Donovan Mitchell (23.5). Mitchell scored 37 points at Philadelphia, his third game with at least 33 points over the past four.

Cleveland is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.0 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the floor.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 51.9% chance of defeating the Rockets. Cleveland is 11-1 in its last 12 home games and 14-2 in its past 16 meetings with a Western Conference opponent.