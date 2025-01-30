How To Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Date, Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16, 31-16 ATS) are hosting the Houston Rockets (32-14, 27-19 ATS) on Thursday night; the game date, time, TV channels, and free live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Grizzlies as 5-point favorites at home, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies Game Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Odds: Rockets +5 (-110) | Grizzlies -5 (-110)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

C Alperen Sengun (calf; questionable) | C Steven Adams (ankle; questionable) | PF Jabari Smith Jr. (hand; out indefinitely)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

SG Cam Spencer (thumb; out indefinitely) | PG Marcus Smart (finger; out indefinitely) | SG Vince Williams Jr. (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Rockets are seeking to extend their four-game win streak with a victory against Memphis. Houston has gone 17-7 away and 19-9 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Houston is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per contest while shooting 47% from the field.

The Rockets are aiming to sweep the Grizzlies in a regular-season series for the first time in 15 seasons. Houston won the first three games, but the last two have been decided by four points or less.

Houston defeated the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Monday behind a franchise-record-tying 10 3-pointers from Dillon Brooks, then the team knocked off the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had their six-game winning streak snapped by the New York Knicks on Monday, losing 143-106 — Memphis’ worst defeat of the season. The Grizzlies committed a whopping 26 turnovers.

But Memphis has been one of the best teams at home this season. The team is 19-5 at FedExForum and recently completed a sweep of a four-game homestand, and its last home loss came on Jan. 9, when the Rockets won 119-115.

The Grizzlies are 17-12 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 123.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.6 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies hold a 62.8% chance of beating Houston. The Rockets are 10-1 in their last 11 road games, while Memphis is 14-2 in its past 16 home games.