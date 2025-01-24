Cleveland and Philadelphia face off on Saturday afternoon as rivals week comes to an end – see below for how to watch Sixers vs Cavaliers.

How to watch Sixers vs Cavaliers

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 Sixers vs Cavaliers game date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, ESPN, NBC Sports

TNT, ESPN, NBC Sports 💻 Free Sixers vs Cavaliers game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Sixers vs Cavaliers game odds: Sixers +10.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Cavaliers as 10.5-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Sixers vs Cavaliers injuries

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

G Kyle Lowry (hip; out), F Caleb Martin (hip; out), C Andre Drummond (toe; out), C Joel Embiid (knee swelling; out), F KJ Martin (foot; out), G Jared McCain (ACL; out)

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

F Evan Mobley (calf; out), G Caris LeVert (wrist; questionable), F Isaac Okoro (shoulder; out).

Sixers vs Cavaliers preview

It is no secret that the Philadelphia 76ers are struggling this season and with a depleted roster the team has lost seven games on the spin, with only the Wizards (12 lost) on a longer losing streak.

Again Philly will be without Joel Embiid on Thursday night when they welcome the Cavaliers to Wells Fargo Center as their star center continues to deal with a swollen knee that has limited him to just 13 games so far this season.

The Sixers latest loss in their difficult run came against the Nuggets on Tuesday night and the emphatic 35 point loss was their third double digit defeat in a row.

Things will only get harder for Philadelphia as we approach the end of January, with difficult games against the Cavs, Bulls, Lakers, and Kings coming up – before hosting Boston and Denver to kick off next month.

Cleveland come into Thursday’s game as 10.5 point favorites and although the spread may seem huge, these teams couldn’t be further apart in terms of quality right now.

The Cavaliers lost for the first time in three games on Wednesday night in an upset to the Rockets and they will be eager to bounce back with a resounding win on Friday.

Since the season started Cleveland has lost back to back just once, with both defeats coming to the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA Cup. Last time these teams met the Cavaliers won 126-99.