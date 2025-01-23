The NBA is heading back to France on Thursday and ahead of the first game in Europe this season, we have all the information for how to watch Spurs vs Pacers.

How to watch Spurs vs Pacers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers 📅 Spurs vs Pacers game date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 14:10 p.m. ET

14:10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Accor Arena | Paris, France

Accor Arena | Paris, France 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBA TV and TNT

📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBA TV and TNT

🎲 Spurs vs Pacers game odds: Spurs +3.5 (-110) | Pacers -3.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Pacers as 3.5-point favorites in Paris, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Spurs vs Pacers injuries

San Antonio Spurs injury report

F Jeremy Sochan (back; questionable), F Riley Minix (shoulder; out).

Indiana Pacers injury report

F Isaiah Jackson (ACL; out), C James Wiseman (ACL; out).

Spurs vs Pacers preview

Although this is the first Paris game of the season, Thursday’s game will feel more like a home game for the Spurs with Victor Wembanyama making his homecoming.

The Paris game comes at a welcome time for San Antonio, as they’ve enjoyed a four day break at the end of a three game losing streak at the end of last week.

Despite their disappointing recent run, the Spurs are still just three games away from a play-in position and if they turn things around soon there is still a chance that they could feature in the postseason.

Although Wembanyama is returning home, Tyrese Haliburton is also returning to where he won an Olympic gold medal last year, and after beating Wemby in the final he will be confident coming into Thursday’s matchup.

The Indiana Pacers have recovered from a slow start to the campaign and now hold solid claims in the East as they chase down Milwaukee in third.

Having won their last two games against the Sixers and Pistons, there is a good chance that the Pacers can win and cover the 3.5 point spread on Thursday to keep their good form going.

The Spurs and Pacers will play the second and final Paris game of the season on Saturday afternoon.