The Brooklyn Nets (14-30, 23-20-1 ATS) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (21-21, 14-27-1 ATS) in this interconference showdown on Wednesday night; the date, time, TV channels, and live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Suns as 11.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Suns vs. Nets

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets

Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 Suns vs. Nets Game Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, YES Network

🎲 Suns vs. Nets Game Odds: Suns -11.5 (-110) | Nets +11.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Nets Injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

C Jusuf Nurkic (conditioning; out) | SG Bradley Beal (ankle; questionable)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

SF Cameron Johnson (undisclosed injury; questionable) | SF Bojan Bogdanovic (foot; out) | SG Cam Thomas (hamstring; out) | PG Ben Simmons (illness; out) | PF Trendon Watford (hamstring; out) | SF Ziaire Williams (ankle; out) | SF Maxwell Lewis (tibia; out)

Game Preview

Phoenix is 8-13 on the road, and the Suns are 4-2 in one-possession games this season. Phoenix is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.7 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Suns are 2-2 on their five-game trip after taking a 118-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. It was their second-most lopsided loss this season, as Kevin Durant scored 23 points. Durant was held under 25 points for the 11th time, and Phoenix was outscored 66-43 in the second and third quarters.

However, Durant did score 30 points in Phoenix’s 127-117 home loss to the Nets on Nov. 27. Brooklyn’s win in Phoenix was part of its three-game winning streak, but the Nets are 5-20 since that victory.

Brooklyn is currently on an eight-game home skid. The Nets were handed a 99-95 loss by the New York Knicks on Tuesday when a late rally was spoiled on Cameron Johnson’s missed 3-pointer in the final seconds.

According to Basketball Reference, the Nets were held under 100 points for the 12th time and shot just 37.2% from the field, their second-lowest percentage this season. They also trailed by as many as 13 points.

Furthermore, Brooklyn is 1-9 in its past 10 contests, averaging 100.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns hold a 70.5% chance of defeating the Nets on the road. Phoenix is 5-2 in its past seven meetings with Brooklyn. Plus, Brooklyn is 1-8 in its last nine matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent.