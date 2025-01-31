The Golden State Warriors (24-23, 24-23 ATS) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (24-22, 16-29-1) in this Western Conference matchup on Friday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Suns as 1-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Suns vs. Warriors Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors

Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Suns vs. Warriors Game Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

🎲 Suns vs. Warriors Game Odds: Suns -1 (-110) | Warriors +1 (-110)

Suns vs. Warriors Injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

No injured players

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF Draymond Green (calf; out) | PF Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Suns are 15-11 against conference opponents and 13-16 versus teams over .500. Phoenix is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.7 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

Phoenix moved three games over .500 for the first time since Dec. 15 with three straight wins before falling 121-113 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Kevin Durant scored 33 points, and Devin Booker added 28 in the defeat.

Bradley Beal also contributed 17 points off the bench. Phoenix could potentially trade the three-time All-Star before next Thursday’s deadline, but his contract ($50.2 million this season) is likely deterring teams.

The Suns are 8-3 in their past 11 meetings with Golden State, and they’re 5-2 in their last seven games played this month. It should be noted that Phoenix is just 4-13 when playing as the underdog this season.

On the other side, the Warriors are 1-8 against Pacific Division opponents this campaign. Golden State is only 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 109.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.9 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor.

The Warriors and Suns are tied at one game apiece in the regular-season series. Phoenix won 113-105 at home in November, thanks to Devin Booker’s 27 points and Kevin Durant adding 21.

However, the Warriors answered at home in December with their 109-105 victory, as Jonathan Kuminga tied a career high with 34 points to help Golden State overcome a 28-point outing by Beal.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Golden State has a 51.2% chance of defeating the Suns. The Warriors are 15-4 in their last 19 games played at home on a Friday, while Phoenix is 5-12 in its past 17 road games.