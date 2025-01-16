NBA

How to watch Thunder vs Cavaliers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Updated2 hours ago on January 16, 2025

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA’s two top seeds battle it out as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers go head-to-head for the second time this month.

How to watch Thunder vs Cavaliers

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers
  • 📅 Thunder vs Cavaliers game date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: PayCom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, truTV, MAX
  • 🎲 Thunder vs Cavaliers game odds: Thunder -3.0 (-110) | Cavaliers -3.0 (-110)

Thunder vs Cavaliers injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

C Chet Holmgren (right iliac wing fracture; out), G Ajay Mitchell (right great toe sprain; out), G Nikola Topic (left knee surgery; out for season)

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

G Ty Jerome (illness; questionable)

Thunder vs Cavaliers preview

When these two teams met in Cleveland last Wednesday, the Cavaliers ran away 129-122 victors despite Donovan Mitchell scoring just 11 points on 3/16 shooting from the floor.

Cleveland’s twin towers Jarrett Allen (25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and Evan Mobley (21 points, ten rebounds, seven assists) stepped it up big time to help the Eastern Conference leaders to a statement win.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was by no means disgraced with 31 on the night alongside Jalen Williams’ 25 points and nine assists – and they’ll be out for revenge on their home floor.

The defeat marked the end of Oklahoma City’s streak of 15 straight regular season wins but since then the Thunder have got right back on track with three straight to open up a six-game gap at the top of the West.

In terms of overall record, the Cavaliers (34-5) are a game ahead of the Thunder (33-6) and a win for the latter would level the playing field – so there is plenty at stake in terms of bragging rights.