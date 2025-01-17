How To Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks Free Live Stream

The Dallas Mavericks (22-19, 19-21-1 ATS) are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7, 28-13 ATS) on Friday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 8.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PF Chet Holmgren (hip; out) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season) | SG Ajay Mitchell (toe; out) | C Isaiah Hartenstein (calf; out indefinitely)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

PG Kyrie Irving (back; questionable) | SG Dante Exum (wrist; out) | PG Luka Doncic (calf; out indefinitely) | C Dereck Lively II (ankle; out)

Game Preview

Furthermore, Oklahoma City is now visiting the Mavericks after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points on Thursday night in the Thunder’s 134-114 win over the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6) in the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder have gone 19-5 against Western Conference opponents. OKC is also 9-1 in its last 10 games, averaging 121.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.8 steals, and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field.

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the front-runner to win his first MVP award.

Through 40 games (all starts), he’s leading the NBA in points per game (31.6), points (1,264), field goals (448), field goal attempts (843), free throws (287), win shares (8.9), defensive win shares (3.1), and defensive rating (102.6).

As for Dallas, the Mavs are just 16-16 in conference matchups. Dallas is also only 2-8 in its past 10 games, averaging 109.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals, and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the floor.

The Mavericks continue to be decimated by injuries this season. Luka Doncic has missed the past 11 games with a left calf strain, and Dallas is 3-8 without the All-Star who finished third in MVP voting last season. He’s played in just 22 games this campaign.

Additionally, Kyrie Irving (back) has missed seven of the past nine games, including Dallas’ 119-116 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. In fact, Irving is listed as questionable for Friday’s contest.

Of course, the teams split this season’s first two meetings. Dallas won 121-119 away on Nov. 17 without Doncic, while Oklahoma City defeated the Mavs 118-104 at home on Dec. 10.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder hold a 73.1% chance of defeating the Mavericks on the road. OKC is 14-1 in its last 15 games, while Dallas is 1-4 in its past five games against a Northwest Division opponent.