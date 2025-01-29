The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9, 29-17 ATS) in the Western Conference are visiting the Golden State Warriors (23-23, 23-23 ATS) on Wednesday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 10-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Thunder vs. Warriors Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Thunder vs. Warriors Game Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area 💻 Free Thunder vs. Warriors Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Thunder vs. Warriors Game Odds: Thunder -10 (-110) | Warriors +10 (-110)

Thunder vs. Warriors Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PF Chet Holmgren (hip; out indefinitely) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season) | SG Ajay Mitchell (toe; out)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Stephen Curry (knee; questionable) | PF Draymond Green (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Thunder are 21-7 in Western Conference play and 17-5 on the road this season. Oklahoma City is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 121.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.7 steals, and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, six assists, and 2.1 steals for Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams is also averaging 20.5 points, five assists, and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Oklahoma City is 17-3 in its past 20 games and 4-1 in its last five matchups with Golden State. The championship contender is also 9-2 in its past 11 meetings with a Western Conference opponent.

Wednesday’s matchup is the third and final meeting for these teams of the regular-season series. Golden State won 127-116 over OKC in the first game on Nov. 10, while the Thunder defeated the Warriors 105-101 on Nov. 27.

Stephen Curry sat out Golden State’s 105-101 home loss to OKC. The Warriors expect to have Curry available on Wednesday against a rested Thunder squad in San Francisco.

Golden State decided to give Curry the night off Tuesday, and the Dubs still managed to secure the victory. His replacement, Dennis Schroder, scored 23 points in a 114-103 home win over the Utah Jazz.

Curry, who has been dealing with sore knees and a painful right thumb, warmed up prior to the Tuesday game before a decision was made to keep him fresh for Wednesday’s game.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder have an 80% chance of defeating the Warriors. OKC is 6-0 in its last six games played against a Pacific Division opponent, while Golden State is 1-6 in its past seven contests when playing as the underdog.