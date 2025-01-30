How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz Free Live Stream

The Minnesota Timberwolves (26-21, 19-28 ATS) are visiting the Utah Jazz (10-35, 23-22 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Thursday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Timberwolves as 7-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz

🎲 Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Odds: Timberwolves -7 (-110) | Jazz +7 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

C Naz Reid (illness; questionable) | SG Donte DiVincenzo (toe; out indefinitely) | SG Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot; out indefinitely)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

SG Johnny Juzang (undisclosed injury; questionable) | C Walker Kessler (shoulder; questionable) | PF John Collins (illness; questionable) | SG Cody Williams (ankle; out indefinitely) | PF Taylor Hendricks (fibula; out for the season)

Game Preview

Minnesota looks to keep its four-game win streak alive against Utah on Thursday night. The Timberwolves are 14-11 away and 3-3 versus opponents in the Northwest Division this season.

The Wolves are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 116.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.8 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field.

In Wednesday night’s 121-113 win over the Phoenix Suns, the Wolves kept their winning streak alive by overcoming a double-digit deficit and going up by 14 in the fourth quarter of the road win.

On the other side, the Jazz are bringing a season-worst seven-game losing streak into the first of four games against Minnesota in the final half of the regular season.

Utah didn’t play Wednesday after traveling back from San Francisco following its own back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday. However, the team did get a couple of players back from the injury report on Wednesday.

After missing seven players against the Warriors, the Jazz received the news that Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson will be available for Thursday night’s matchup with Minnesota.

John Collins, Johnny Juzang, and Walker Kessler also were upgraded to questionable. Despite missing several key players, Utah came within one point of Golden State with under six minutes remaining Tuesday night.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves hold a 66.7% chance of defeating Utah. The team is 0-11 in its last 11 meetings with a Western Conference opponent, while Minnesota is 6-1 in its past seven road games.