The Warriors will look to snap a two game losing streak on Wednesday night, as they face off with the Timberwolves in an important matchup in the West – See here for how to watch the Timberwolves vs Warriors live stream.

How to watch Timberwolves vs Warriors

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

📅 76ers vs Knicks game date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports

🎲 Timberwolves vs Warriors game odds: Timberwolves -6.0 (-110) | Warriors +6.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Timberwolves as 6.0-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Timberwolves vs Warriors injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

G Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot sprain; out)

Golden State Warriors injury report

G Gary Payton II (calf strain, probable), F Trayce Jackson-Davis (thumb; questionable), F Draymond Green (illness; questionable), F Kyle Anderson (hamstring soreness; questionable), G Brandin Podziemski (abdomen; out), F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle sprain; out)

Timberwolves vs Warriors preview

The Golden State Warriors have been by all means disastrous this season, but they have a chance to turn their luck around this week as they pay a visit to the Timberwolves at Target Center.

The Warriors have lost back to back road games against the Raptors and Pacers, making the final game on their road trip a crucial one to win.

Draymond Green’s status could play a big part in the Dubs’ result tonight – with the four-time NBA champion questionable to play as he suffers through illness that has kept him out of the last two games. Without Green in the lineup this season, the Warriors are 2-4.

Wednesday’s game could see things change in the West as a win for the Warriors would put them just one game behind Minnesota in the standings – despite their disappointing year so far.

Of course the Timberwolves have also disappointed at times this year, but after a slow start to their campaign Anthony Edwards and company seem to finally be back on the right track.

The Wolves are 4-1 in their last five games which has seen them rise up in the Western Conference to 8th. There is now just one game between Minnesota and 5th place, and just three wins up to Denver in fourth.