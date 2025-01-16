The Clippers will look to win a third game in a row on Thursday night as they visit Portland – see below for how to watch Trail Blazers vs Clippers.

How to watch Trail Blazers vs Clippers

2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers

Trail Blazers vs Clippers game date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

TV channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports

Trail Blazers vs Clippers game odds: Trail Blazers +6.5 (-110) | Clippers -6.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Clippers as 6.5-point favorites on the road, as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Trail Blazers vs Clippers injuries

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

C Robert Williams III (illness; day to day), G Matisse Thybulle (ankle; out), F Deni Avdija (ankle; day to day ), C Donovan Clingan (ankle; out), F Jerami Grant (face; out)

LA Clippers injury report

F P.J. Tucker (personal; out)

Trail Blazers vs Clippers preview

Portland look all but out of the playoff race already and it is only January, so they need to pick up wins and fast if they are going to stand any chance of competing this year.

The only win for the Trail Blazers in their last five games came against the Pelicans who are currently bottom of the West and three games behind Portland.

The Clippers are undefeated in the league since returning to action following the Los Angeles wildfires, winning against both Miami and Brooklyn in back to back home games.

In both of their last two wins the Clippers have kept their opponents to under 100 points and against the Nets on Wednesday night they limited their opposition to just 67 points.

Kawhi Leonard is finally getting back to full fitness for LA and after leading all scores in their last game with 23 points, he could play another major role on Thursday night.