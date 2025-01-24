How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets: Date, Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream

The Charlotte Hornets (11-29, 21-18-1 ATS) are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (16-28, 23-21 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Friday night; the date, time, TV channels, and free live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Hornets as 5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers @ Charlotte Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers @ Charlotte Hornets 📅 Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Game Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Game Odds: Trail Blazers +5 (-110) | Hornets -5 (-110)

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Injuries

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

C Donovan Clingan (ankle; out) | C Deandre Ayton (knee; questionable) | SG Matisse Thybulle (ankle; out indefinitely)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PF Grant Williams (ACL; out for the season) | SF Cody Martin (groin; questionable) | SG Seth Curry (ankle; questionable) | SF Brandon Miller (wrist; out for the season) | PF Miles Bridges (back; questionable) | PG LaMelo Ball (wrist; questionable) |PG Tre Mann (back; out)

Game Preview

The Trail Blazers are aiming to extend their three-game win streak. Portland is 7-16 away from home this season. The Blazers are 4-6 in their last 10 games, averaging 107.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the field.

Portland is coming off a surprising 101-79 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. It was just the third time an opponent failed to score at least 100 points against the Blazers this season.

The Blazers and Hornets will meet for the first time this season, with Portland having won four of its past five matchups with Charlotte. However, the Blazers are 1-7 in their last eight games played on a Friday.

Meanwhile, the Hornets own a 4-4 record in January after winning only once in 12 games last month. Charlotte is also 7-13 on its home court. The team is just 5-20 in its past 25 contests this campaign.

The Hornets are also 4-6 in their last 10 games, averaging 110.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor.

Charlotte had a season-best three-game winning streak end Wednesday with a 132-120 loss at the Memphis Grizzlies. Third-year center Mark Williams posted a career-high 38 points.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Trail Blazers hold a 59.2% chance of defeating the Hornets. Charlotte is just 4-11 in its past 15 games against an opponent in the Western Conference. Portland has covered the spread in each of its last six road games as well.