How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic: Date, Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor.

January 23, 2025

The Orlando Magic (23-22, 23-22 ATS) are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (15-28, 22-21 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Thursday night; the date, time, TV channels, and free live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Magic as 8-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers @ Orlando Magic
  • 📅 Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass
  • 🎲 Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Odds: Trail Blazers +8 (-110) | Magic -8 (-110)

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Injuries

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

SF Kris Murray (chest; questionable) | PF Toumani Camara (illness; questionable) | C Donovan Clingan (ankle; out) | C Deandre Ayton (knee; questionable) | SG Anfernee Simons (back; questionable) | SG Matisse Thybulle (ankle; out indefinitely)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG Gary Harris (hamstring; questionable) | SF Jett Howard (ankle; questionable) | C Goga Bitadze (concussion; doubtful) | PG Cole Anthony (illness; questionable) | PF Jonathan Isaac (illness; questionable) | SF Franz Wagner (oblique; upgraded to questionable) | SG Jalen Suggs (back; out) | C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Trail Blazers are 6-16 in road games and 5-18 in games decided by 10 or more points. Portland is visiting Orlando for the second of a three-game, Eastern Conference road trip, which opened on Tuesday with a 116-107 win at Miami against the Heat.

Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton posted 22 points and 15 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Ayton also recorded 15 points and 13 boards in Sunday’s 113-102 victory at home over the Chicago Bulls, a performance that ended Portland’s five-game losing streak.

Portland is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 108.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the field.

The Trail Blazers will rely on Anfernee Simons to build off of his bounce-back performance in Miami. Simons, who’s the Blazers’ season-long leading scorer at 18.2 points per game, put up 24 points against the Heat.

On the other side, Orlando is aiming to eliminate its four-game losing streak on Thursday night. The Magic are 14-8 at home for the season and 2-3 in games decided by less than four points.

All-Star forward Paolo Banchero returned to the lineup on Jan. 10. Banchero is averaging 25.3 points in 11 games. The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year has scored at least 20 points in five of his six games since returning. On Tuesday, he tallied his first double-double since Oct. 28 with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Orlando is 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 98.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the floor.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Magic hold a 57.9% chance of defeating the Blazers. Portland is 2-10 in its last 12 road games played on a Thursday and 2-12 in its past 14 contests played this day. However, Orlando is winless in its past five meetings with a Northwest Division opponent.