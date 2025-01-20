NBA

How to watch Warriors vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

Updated21 seconds ago on January 20, 2025

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will look to snap a four-game losing streak in the Bay Area when they face the Golden State Warriors in an early tip-off on MLK Day.

How to watch Warriors vs Celtics

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics
  • 📅 Warriors vs Celtics game date: Monday, January 20, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, truTV, MAX
  • 💻 Free Warriors vs Celtics game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Warriors vs Celtics game odds: Warriors +8.0 (-110) | Celtics -8.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 8.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Warriors vs Celtics injuries

Golden State Warriors injury report

F Kyle Anderson (hip; out), F Draymond Green (calf; out), G Steph Curry (ankle; questionable), F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out), G Brandin Podziemski (abdomen; out)

Boston Celtics injury report

No injuries to report

Warriors vs Celtics preview

The Celtics have lost four straight in San Francisco dating back to Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals and despite some troubling recent form, they’re heavily fancied to turn the tables and get back in the win column today.

In the last 16 games, the reigning champions are a disappointing 8-8 – with the cherry on top a dramatic collapse in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, so they’re coming to California with something to prove.

Boston are playing their worst stretch of basketball in two years and despite all that, they’re the comfortable two seed in the Eastern Conference and playing at a 57-win pace – but we know they’re much better.

As for the Warriors, they continue to hover around the .500 mark with a 21-20 record on the season and with two consecutive wins in their stride, Steve Kerr’s side ought to be a tough nut to crack back in the Chase Center.

Golden State boast an impressive record against the Celtics in recent years but untimely injuries to the likes of Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga could make today’s task too tall of an order.

