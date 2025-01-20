How to watch Warriors vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Boston Celtics will look to snap a four-game losing streak in the Bay Area when they face the Golden State Warriors in an early tip-off on MLK Day.

2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Warriors vs Celtics game date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Tip-off: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

TV channel(s): TNT, truTV, MAX

Warriors vs Celtics game odds: Warriors +8.0 (-110) | Celtics -8.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 8.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Warriors vs Celtics injuries

Golden State Warriors injury report

F Kyle Anderson (hip; out), F Draymond Green (calf; out), G Steph Curry (ankle; questionable), F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out), G Brandin Podziemski (abdomen; out)

Boston Celtics injury report

No injuries to report

Warriors vs Celtics preview

The Celtics have lost four straight in San Francisco dating back to Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals and despite some troubling recent form, they’re heavily fancied to turn the tables and get back in the win column today.

In the last 16 games, the reigning champions are a disappointing 8-8 – with the cherry on top a dramatic collapse in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, so they’re coming to California with something to prove.

Boston are playing their worst stretch of basketball in two years and despite all that, they’re the comfortable two seed in the Eastern Conference and playing at a 57-win pace – but we know they’re much better.

As for the Warriors, they continue to hover around the .500 mark with a 21-20 record on the season and with two consecutive wins in their stride, Steve Kerr’s side ought to be a tough nut to crack back in the Chase Center.

Golden State boast an impressive record against the Celtics in recent years but untimely injuries to the likes of Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga could make today’s task too tall of an order.