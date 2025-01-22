The Golden State Warriors (21-21, 20-22 ATS) are visiting the Sacramento Kings (22-20, 18-23-1 ATS) on Wednesday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Kings as 7-point favorites at home, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Warriors vs. Kings Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings 📅 Warriors vs. Kings Game Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors vs. Kings Game Odds: Warriors +7 (-110) | Kings -7 (-110)

Warriors vs. Kings Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Brandin Podziemski (abdomen; out) | SF Kyle Anderson (hip; out) | PF Draymond Green (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out indefinitely)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

Entering Wednesday night’s matchup, the Warriors are 1-6 against the rest of the Pacific Division. Golden State is also 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 108.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.0 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Warriors are coming off a 125-85 blowout loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Monday. Playing at home, Golden State shot just 34.8% overall and 26.4% from 3-point range, missing 39 of its 53 attempts.

Golden State has also been held to 101 points or fewer 14 times this season. The team has gone 1-13 in those games. Plus, the Dubs have failed to cover the spread in each of their past eight games against a Pacific Division opponent.

On the other side, Sacramento is aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak. The Kings are 3-6 against Pacific Division opponents, and they have a clean bill of health.

The Kings are 9-1 in their last 10 contests, averaging 122.1 points, 49.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.7 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Sacramento will be trying to complete a 3-0 homestand that began with wins over the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards. The Kings are unbeaten (6-0) in home games under interim head coach Doug Christie.

The Kings defeated Golden State in San Francisco with an easy 129-99 victory on Jan. 5. Malik Monk (five), Kevin Huerter (four), and Keegan Murray (three) combined for 12 3-pointers.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Sacramento holds a 62.6% chance of defeating the Warriors. The team is 8-1 in its past nine games played in January, but Golden State is 7-3 in its last 10 contests played on a Wednesday.