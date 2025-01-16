How to watch Wizards vs Suns: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Washington Wizards are staring an eight-game losing streak in the eye ahead of tonight’s clash with the Phoenix Suns in D.C.

How to watch Wizards vs Suns

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns

Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns 📅 Wizards vs Suns game date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C. 📺 TV channel(s): MNMT2, AZFamily

Wizards vs Suns injuries

Washington Wizards injury report

F Saddiq Bey (left ACL surgery; out), G Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fascia contusion; out), F Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain; out)

Phoenix Suns injury report

G Bradley Beal (left ankle sprain; doubtful), C Jusuf Nurkic (illness; out)

Wizards vs Suns preview

Things are looking bleak for the Wizards right now, sitting rock bottom of the Eastern Conference with six wins and 32 losses on the season – but it might pay off in the end as they look to ‘Capture The Flagg’ in the draft later this year.

They’ve picked up just one win in eight games through 2025 so far and oddsmakers are expecting the Suns to make a mockery of the hosts with the spread set at 11.5 points. Phoenix have won each of their last two meetings with Washington.

Due to injury, Bradley Beal is unlikely to feature on his return to the place where he spent 11 years growing and developing as both a man and player – earning three All-Star nods and most notably All-NBA Third Team honors in 2021.

Kevin Booker and Devin Booker combined for 66 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks last time out but this provides a golden opportunity for Frank Vogel’s men to get back in the win column and continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.

At 19-20, it’s been a majorly disappointing season for Phoenix to date and they need a win tonight to break back into the Play-In picture as we approach the second half of the campaign.