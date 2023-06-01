Currently, Jimmy Butler is in his fourth season with the Miami Heat. In those four seasons, the Heat had now made the NBA Finals twice. Before that, the Heat had not made the Finals since LeBron James was on the team. The 33-year-old elevates Miami in the postseason and can carry the team. In an interview with ESPN, Jimmy Butler said ‘It’ll be the last jersey that I wear’ when talking about the Heat.

Nobody had the Miami Heat as their pick to win the Eastern Conference this season. The Heat barely escaped the play-in tournament and many picked them to lose in the first round. Jimmy Butler and the rest of his teammates have played as one cohesive unit. It’s allowed them to play past their potential and beat teams that are better than them on paper.

NBA betting sites have the Miami Heat at (+350) to win the 2023 NBA Finals. The Heat are only the second #8 seed in NBA postseason history to make the Finals.

“When I’m coming into the league, the Heat used to beat the Bulls all the time… Then you fast forward, and I’m playing with D Wade… Full circle, it’ll be the last jersey that I wear.” – Jimmy Butler (h/t @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/gPXzVapxlV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 31, 2023

Jimmy Butler hints that he plans to retire as a member of the Miami Heat

In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Jimmy Butler spoke about a full-circle moment he’s had in the league. The six-time all-star began his career with the Chicago Bulls. Butler said that the Bulls used to lose to the Heat when he was first in the league.

That initially made him dislike the Heat. A few years down the line, Dwyane Wade was playing with Jimmy in Chicago, someone Butler has connections with. They both played their college basketball at Marquette. There’s even a picture of Butler sitting next to Wade after his last game played in the NBA.

A “passing the torch” moment when it may not have been expected. Now, Butler is with the Heat and has restored Miami’s postseason relevancy. The Heat have made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons. Butler has been Miami’s best player this postseason and he’ll truly have to carry the team if they want to beat the Nuggets.