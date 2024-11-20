If Joel Embiid is traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, the Indiana Pacers are the favorites to land the former league MVP.

Things aren’t looking so good for Embiid, who was the unfortunate subject of a stern berating by teammate Tyrese Maxey in a squad meeting on Monday night.

According to ESPN, Maxey challenged Embiid on his poor timekeeping for team activities and explained how his actions were holding back the franchise as a whole.

The seven-footer has featured just three times for the 76ers so far this season, falling to defeat in each game as Philadelphia sit rock bottom of the Eastern Conference at 2-11.

According to BetOnline – one of our featured best online betting sites – the Pacers are Embiid’s likeliest destination if he’s traded by GM Daryl Morey.

Joel Embiid Next Team Odds

Indiana Pacers +200

New York Knicks +300

Brooklyn Nets +350

Dallas Mavericks +450

New Orleans Pelicans +550

Miami Heat +650

Los Angeles Lakers +750

“Joel, you know I love you. But it starts with you, and your habits.” — Tyrese Maxey allegedly to Embiid during team meeting (via @sam_amick) pic.twitter.com/5SRys3SobB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 20, 2024

Is it realistic to think that Philadelphia could trade Joel Embiid?

Embiid is widely regarded as one of the game’s most talented big men of all-time, but as we know in basketball – availability is your best ability and Philadelphia haven’t got that from their star man.

It took one of their other star players, point guard Tyrese Maxey, to hold Embiid accountable for his actions and demand better from the 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star.

Philly could opt to sever all ties with Embiid and move forward with Maxey as the face of their franchise, a young, fresh stud who has already displayed the ability to lead a team.

In September, Embiid signed a three-year contract extension with the 76ers worth $193 million – so it would take quite the haul for another team to acquire his services in a trade.