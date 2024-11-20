NBA

Indiana Pacers favored to land Joel Embiid in the event of a trade from Philly

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on SportsLens and The Sports Daily. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.

Updated4 mins ago on November 20, 2024

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

If Joel Embiid is traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, the Indiana Pacers are the favorites to land the former league MVP.

Pacers most likely destination for Embiid following 76ers meltdown

Things aren’t looking so good for Embiid, who was the unfortunate subject of a stern berating by teammate Tyrese Maxey in a squad meeting on Monday night.

According to ESPN, Maxey challenged Embiid on his poor timekeeping for team activities and explained how his actions were holding back the franchise as a whole.

The seven-footer has featured just three times for the 76ers so far this season, falling to defeat in each game as Philadelphia sit rock bottom of the Eastern Conference at 2-11.

According to BetOnline – one of our featured best online betting sites – the Pacers are Embiid’s likeliest destination if he’s traded by GM Daryl Morey.

Joel Embiid Next Team Odds

  • Indiana Pacers +200
  • New York Knicks +300
  • Brooklyn Nets +350
  • Dallas Mavericks +450
  • New Orleans Pelicans +550
  • Miami Heat +650
  • Los Angeles Lakers +750

Is it realistic to think that Philadelphia could trade Joel Embiid?

Embiid is widely regarded as one of the game’s most talented big men of all-time, but as we know in basketball – availability is your best ability and Philadelphia haven’t got that from their star man.

It took one of their other star players, point guard Tyrese Maxey, to hold Embiid accountable for his actions and demand better from the 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star.

Philly could opt to sever all ties with Embiid and move forward with Maxey as the face of their franchise, a young, fresh stud who has already displayed the ability to lead a team.

In September, Embiid signed a three-year contract extension with the 76ers worth $193 million – so it would take quite the haul for another team to acquire his services in a trade.

