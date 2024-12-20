Karl-Anthony Towns’ return to Minnesota was interrupted by a couple of Instagram and OnlyFans models, Toochi Kash and Amberghini, who stormed the court in the middle of the New York Knicks’ 133-107 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Thursday night.

Instagram and OnlyFans models Toochi Kash and Amberghini rushed the court at Target Center after the Knicks called a timeout

The streaking moment occurred two minutes before halftime on Thursday, after the Knicks called for a timeout. Two women in white jerseys rushed from their center-court seats and gained brief access to the hardwood floor.

Kash and Amberghini were able to run by a few Knicks players before one of the ladies tumbled to the ground, while the other was promptly taken down by security near the courtside seats.

Multiple female fans ran on the court in Minnesota tonight! 😳 One fell onto the court right in front of KAT, then another got tackled by security 😂 Via. @SneakerReporter pic.twitter.com/g2iAfqMgto — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 20, 2024

Per TMZ Sports, the two women spent five hours behind bars following their on-court antics stunt. Police reports show that both individuals are currently facing one charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Prior to the Knicks matchup at Target Center, the ladies used every minute to their advantage. Before the models stormed the court, they posed with the Wolves’ mascot, Crunch, and hanged out with the team’s dancers.

Dealing with unruly fans is becoming a common trend for security at Target Center. In 2022, a fan glued herself to the court in a protest against Wolves owner Glen Taylor.

Models were promoting “$treak” meme coin, also tried storming field at Levi’s Stadium during Rams-49ers game

According to TMZ Sports, both Kash and Amberghini were promoting the “$treak” meme coin that recently launched, as their tops advertised the branding. The models also etched it on their foreheads.

As it turns out, this wasn’t their first time streaking at a sporting event in the past week. The same pair charged the field at Levi’s Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers hosted the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The ladies had lower-level seats for the NFC West matchup. Kash and Amberghini hopped the railing at Levi’s Stadium and managed to run around on the sidelines while wearing some skimpy Mrs. Claus outfits.

Toochi Kash was caught within seconds and held up a sign while security restrained her. Amberghini tried to dash onto the field, but stadium security chased her down right before she reached the playing field.

To avoid further legal trouble, the Instagram and OnlyFans models should come up with a better marketing strategy.