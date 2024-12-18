Iowa To Retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 Jersey At Feb. 2 Ceremony

The Iowa Hawkeyes will retire the iconic number 22 jersey of Caitlin Clark inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2, 2025, before their matchup with USC, the women’s basketball program announced Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. CT, and the contest will air on FOX and the Hawkeye Radio Network. Feb. 2nd (2/2) was chosen as the date of the ceremony to symbolize the number worn by Clark during her four years at the university.

Caitlin Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s record to become the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader

In 139 career NCAA regular-season games (all starts), Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point range, and 85.8% at the free throw line. During her senior 2023-24 season, she averaged career highs of 31.6 points and 8.9 assists per game.

“I’m forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said in a statement. “It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni.”



In a 17-day span from Feb. 15 to March 3, Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s record to become the all-time women’s NCAA Division I scoring leader (3,951 points), passed AIAW legend Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record, and passed LSU’s Pete Maravich for most career points in Division I history for men and women.

Clark is also a two-time recipient of the prestigious AAU Sullivan, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Honda Cup, Naismith, Wade, and Wooden awards. She was named 2024 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year by THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) and 2024 Athlete of the Year by TIME Magazine.

Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to two national runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024

The two-time consensus National Player of the Year and Academic All-America Team Member of the Year led the Hawkeyes to two national runners-up finishes in 2023 and 2024 and three Big Ten Tournament titles (2022, 2023, 2024).

Additionally, the West Des Moines native is a three-time winner of the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award and is the first-ever three-time winner of the Dawn Staley Award.

According to College Basketball Reference, Clark is the only player in NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball history to lead her conference in scoring and assists in four consecutive seasons.

There will never be another @CaitlinClark22 & there will never be another 2️⃣2️⃣. The #Hawkeyes will retire Clark’s No. 22. pic.twitter.com/bTyWRXwJir — Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 10, 2024



“Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination,” said Beth Goetz, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair.

“Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments.”

To add to her list of accomplishments, Clark led the nation in 10 different offensive categories, including averaging 31.6 points and 8.9 assists per game and also shattered the NCAA women’s tournament scoring record during the Hawkeyes’ final NCAA Tournament run.

The Hawkeyes host Northern Iowa on Friday.

Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft

Following her college career, Clark was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft. In her first season, she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and made the All-WNBA First Team and WNBA All-Star Game.

The 6-foot Clark set league single-season and single-game records in assists, broke the rookie scoring record, and became the first rookie to register a triple-double.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Clark became the first WNBA player in history to record at least 50 points and 25 assists over any two-game span. She also broke Diana Taurasi’s record for most 25-5-5 games as a rookie against the WNBA legend.

In Indiana’s 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings on Sept. 15, she recorded a career-high 35 points on 10-of-22 (45.5%) shooting from the field, 6-of-14 (42.9%) from 3-point range, and made all nine free throws.

The 2025 WNBA season begins on May 16, 2025.