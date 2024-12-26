Georgetown basketball is in search of its first winning season since 2018. Are the Hoyas officially back in year two under head coach Ed Cooley?

When Ed Cooley announced he was leaving Providence for Georgetown, the college basketball world was stunned. Cooley had spent 12 seasons revitalizing the Friars, guiding them to seven NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16 run in 2021. His departure wasn’t just a move—it was a seismic shift within the Big East.

Georgetown, a storied program with just one NCAA tournament appearance since 2015, was in desperate need of revival. Under Patrick Ewing, the Hoyas had struggled to regain their former glory. But now, in just his second season in Bethesda, Cooley has Georgetown buzzing. At 10-2 overall and boasting back-to-back Big East victories, including a commanding conference-opening win against Creighton, the Hoyas appear to be turning the corner.

"It's just good for college basketball. If Georgetown is good and Syracuse is good, it is great for college basketball." -Georgetown coach Ed Cooley following his win over Syracuse The last time both programs were ranked for the game was the 2013 Big East semifinals at MSG pic.twitter.com/u7fGjO86y6 — Ashley Wenskoski (@AshleyWenskTV) December 15, 2024

The question now resonates across college basketball: Is Georgetown back? Under Cooley’s leadership, the Hoyas aren’t just winning games—they’re reclaiming their identity.

Is Georgetown Basketball Back?

Most Georgetown fans might argue it doesn’t matter whether the Hoyas are “back” because what truly matters is the progress already made. Under Ed Cooley, Georgetown is unrecognizable from the team that struggled to just 13 total wins in Patrick Ewing’s final two seasons. In his first year, Cooley pushed the program to nine wins. Now, just midway through his second season, the Hoyas have already surpassed that mark with a 10-2 record.

The last three games have been nothing short of remarkable. Road wins against Syracuse and Seton Hall bookend a dominant home victory over Creighton—a stretch that would’ve seemed improbable just months ago. While the Big East remains a brutal battleground, Georgetown’s trajectory feels different, brimming with possibility.

Thomas Sorber finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals in Georgetown’s 61-60 win at Seton Hall. #HoyaSaxa | #Hoyas pic.twitter.com/noWT5os5Zr — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) December 23, 2024

It’s not just that the Hoyas are winning; it’s how they’re doing it. Against “inferior” opponents, Georgetown has been relentless, winning seven of their ten victories by double digits. After a modest season-opening win against Lehigh, they’ve dismantled teams like Mount St. Mary’s, Wagner, and Albany with margins of 28, 25, and 32 points, respectively. The most impressive might be their commanding 24-point blowout of Creighton.

Georgetown isn’t just improving—they’re dominating when it matters, planting the seeds for what could be a genuinely remarkable resurgence.

Does A Reality Check Await The Hoyas?

The Hoyas’ start under Ed Cooley has exceeded every expectation, but the road ahead will be a proving ground. After a non-conference matchup with Coppin State on December 28, Georgetown will face four straight Big East powerhouses. The gauntlet begins January 3 at home against Sean Miller’s Xavier Musketeers. While 0-2 in conference play, Xavier’s losses came against top-tier opponents: a five-point road loss to defending national champion UConn and a heartbreaking two-point defeat to No. 6 Marquette. They’ll arrive in D.C. hungry for their first conference win.

Next, the Hoyas hit the road on January 7 to face Marquette, widely regarded as the Big East’s top team and a legitimate national title contender. That challenge is followed by a home game against UConn, the class of the conference for half a decade. The stretch concludes with a trip to Madison Square Garden to reignite a classic rivalry against Rick Pitino’s rejuvenated St. John’s squad, currently ranked No. 22.

Reality likely awaits for Cooley’s squad. But this Georgetown team isn’t the walkover of the past five years. They’ll grind on defense, and when shots are falling, they can surprise anyone. Is Georgetown entirely back? Not yet. But under Cooley, they’re unquestionably ahead of schedule.