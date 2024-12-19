Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is listed as questionable due to left foot injury management ahead of Thursday night’s road game against the Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Lebron James is questionable at Sacramento because of left foot injury management

James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, recently missed back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers (Dec. 8) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Dec. 13) because of soreness in the same foot.

The Lakers went 1-1 in those two games without James. Coach JJ Redick said then that James was away from the team due to “personal reasons” and had no sense of when the four-time MVP would return.

Lakers injury report for Thursday’s game in SAC: pic.twitter.com/micUvuFUCg — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 19, 2024



Two days later, James suited up for Sunday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. In his return, he had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks in 34 minutes of action.

Through 24 games (all starts), James is averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 35 minutes per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field, 36.5% from 3-point range, and 74.3% at the free throw line.

There’s a good chance that James will play Thursday night versus the Kings.

James became the oldest NBA player to register three straight triple-doubles last month

In November, LeBron James also became the oldest NBA player to post three straight triple-doubles. The triple-double streak tied the longest of his career, matching the three he had from Nov. 1 to 5, 2019; Dec. 14 through 17, 2017; and March 7 to 12, 2009.

“Just being very patient and taking what the defense gives me,” James said of his accomplishment. “I’ve been doing it for a while. So, I understand time and score. I understand the waves and the swings of the game. So, it’s nothing new to me.”

According to the rest of the Lakers’ injury report, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is out for Thursday’s game at Sacramento, and center Anthony Davis (foot) is listed as probable.

Forward/center Christian Wood (knee) and center Jaxson Hayes (ankle) remain out as well. Then there’s forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who’s expected to return in early January after experiencing fluid in his left knee during the rehab process.

Both James and Davis are listed as game time decisions. Los Angeles is 9-3 at home, 5-9 away, 12-3 as a favorite, and 2-9 as an underdog this season. The team is 1-5 in its past six road games versus Sacramento.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers (14-12) currently have just a 34.2% chance to defeat the Kings (13-14) at Golden 1 Center. NBA betting sites show Sacramento as a 4.5-point favorite.