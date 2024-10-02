Jack McVeigh Becomes First NBA Player to Wear No. 58 Jersey

Houston Rockets rookie forward Jack McVeigh will become the first NBA player to wear number 58 as a regular jersey number in the upcoming 2024-25 season, according to basketball numerologist Etienne Catalan.

Nine numbers have never been worn by an NBA player

Since No. 58 is taken, this now leaves nine unused numbers: 64, 69, 74, 75, 78, 79, 80, 82, and 87. Sixty-nine is banned by the NBA because the number refers to a sexual position and also symbolizes a lewd act.

However, the number 69 has been worn by over 250 NFL players. Defensive tackle Xavier Williams wore 69 in the 2021 season with the Houston Texans. Edge rusher Chase Winovich also wore it with the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Jack McVeigh (@theJackMcVeigh) will wear No. 58 for the #Rockets. Number never worn in franchise AND NBA history. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Gv1KMGAaGt — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) September 28, 2024

NBA players can also no longer choose No. 6 since the number was worn by Bill Russell throughout his 13-year. The league retired the number in August 2022 after his passing.

Players who had No. 6 jerseys at the time were exempt from the rule. All NBA players also wore a commemorative patch on their uniforms during the 2022-23 season as a tribute to Russell.

Houston Rockets rookie Jack McVeigh signed a two-way contract in July

McVeigh, 28, went undrafted out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2019. The 6-foot-8 Australian hooper signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in July.

After college, McVeigh returned to his hometown to play for the Gold Coast Rollers in the 2018 Queensland Basketball League season. He later joined the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League (NBL) on a three-year deal. The Nebraska product averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds with the 36ers in 2018-19.

McVeigh then played for the North Adelaide Rockets in the 2019 Premier League season. He averaged 9.4 points per game during the 2020-21 season, helping the Rockets win the 2021 NBL1 Central championship.

In the 2023-24 NBL season, McVeigh helped the Tasmania Jack Jumpers return to the NBL Grand Final series with a 2-1 semifinals series victory over the Perth Wildcats. He scored a game-high and career-high 27 points in Game 3.

The JackJumpers went on to win the NBL championship with a 3-2 grand final series victory over Melbourne United, and McVeigh was named grand final MVP. He also was named the JackJumpers Club MVP after finishing with season averages of 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.