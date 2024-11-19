Jakob Poeltl produced another inspired performance on Monday night as Toronto Raptors finally managed to snap November’s dismal losing streak against the Pacers.

Jakob Poeltl Points Average at a Career High

Toronto Raptors finally managed to put only their third win of the season on the board after registering an 11-point margin of victory over Indiana on Monday.

RJ Barrett stole the show after dropping 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists. It is the most a Canadian native has ever scored in a single game for Toronto, and in doing so, his season average jumped up to 23.2 moving him into the top 23 for points leaders.

However, the far more romantic tale of the pre-game chatter continued for another night as Jakob Poeltl’s purple patch showed little signs of disappearing.

Now in his ninth NBA season, the Austrian put up his second consecutive 30+ display and pulled down 16 boards in what is turning out to be his finest year in the league so far.

It bumps up his season averages to career highs. For context, Poeltl is racking up some of the most impressive numbers amongst big men in the NBA.

The 29-year-old has four double-doubles in his last five starts; in that span he has averaged 23.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Raps head coach Darko Rajakovic complements Jakob Poeltl on how huge he’s been on both sides of the floor: “I think he’s making huge strides for us.” pic.twitter.com/WvnZAf0hMg — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) November 16, 2024



RJ Barrett was the highest scorer on the night, but he was full of praise for his veteran teammate, saying: “What have you been seeing? Because I see a monster, so what have you been seeing?”

“He’s going crazy right now. We don’t get this win without Jak. We’re not in a lot of these games without Jak.”

Despite Toronto’s turbulent form of late, Poeltl’s late-career renaissance means he is now sixth for RBG across the league and is trending towards an all-star spot.