Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to seventh-straight win with 55-point display

Jalen Brunson’s best version reappeared this weekend during the Knicks’ overtime win against the Wizards, as he dropped his season-high 55 points to lead his club to their seventh-consecutive victory of the campaign. The guard’s biggest contribution came in clutch, with the final score ending in a tight 136-132.

42 of his 55 came in the second half of the contest, while the All-Star sunk 9 during overtime. However, he would’ve not been able to lead New York to victory without the contribution of his co-star big man Karl-Antohny Towns, who added 30 points and 14 rebounds.

The Manhattan club seem to have finally found their footing after a slow start to the 2024-25 season, having earned a win in 17 of their past 21 games, including 11-of-13 in December.

Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been fortunate enough. to play with some of the best guards in the NBA, was asked this weekend about the difference between playing with Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The former Knicks center believes they both are similar.

“They have a lot of similarities in they’re both team-first guys. That’s the similarities I see in both of them. They both can get to the mid-range, but it’s different. With Brunson, it was really more of I’m really just trying to get him open to get into the two-man game. I feel like we’re playing off each other more,” said the new Thunder player.

In a way, he says Shai is even more talented. “Then, with Shai, sometimes it’s better to just get out of his way and let him do his thing because he’s so skilled offensively. Jalen was super skilled, but I think it’s different. It’s definitely different,” he assured.

Hartenstein ended his comments by saying he hopes to create even deeper chemistry with the Canadian star. “They’re both great players, but you have to adjust to every player,” the center expressed. “It’s been going good with Shai and we’re just going to keep building that connection.”

Brunson and Jordan Poole both remain questionable to participate in this Monday’s clash, as they are currently dealing with injuries

The Washington team now have an opportunity for revenge after losing in overtime this past Saturday night, especially as the Knicks seem to be short-handed this Monday. Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable as he seems to have sustained an injury during his season-high display.

New York’s medical staff cited his situation as dealing with a right-calf tightness, which is certainly a blow for the squad, especially considering they don’t possess the roster depth they once had.

Apart from their All-Star guard, the rest of the team’s injury report seems the same, with Mitchell Robinson still yet to make his season debut, as the center is still dealing with a foot injury. As for the Wizards, they are also concerned with Jordan Poole’s hip pains.

It seems the team’s primary scorer might not partake in Monday’s game against the Knicks, but will be able to rely on Justin Champagnie and Malcolm Brogdon, who put up 53 points together in this weekend’s overtime thriller.