Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree to Four-Year, $208M Max Extension

The Denver Nuggets and star point guard Jamal Murray have agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George announced on Saturday. The deal keeps Murray out of free agency next summer and under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Jamal Murray’s four-year, $208 million max contract extension ties him to the Denver Nuggets for five seasons and $244 million

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the new contract extension also ties Murray to the Nuggets for a total of five seasons and $244 million. He’s slated to make $36.01 million in 2024-25. The Kentucky product inked a five-year, $195.65 million deal with Denver in July 2019.

Murray, 27, has developed into a reliable combo guard for the Nuggets alongside three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic. The duo provides the Western Conference contender one of the best pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA.

The 6-foot-4 Murray made an impressive comeback last season after missing the 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL. He returned to help Jokic lead the Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender. pic.twitter.com/XDfBM4oX1Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 7, 2024

In 59 games (all starts) with Denver last season, he averaged a career-high-tying 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, a career-best 6.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 31.5 minutes per contest.

Per Basketball-Reference, he also shot career bests of 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range. His player efficiency rating (20.7) and usage rate (27.9%) were career bests as well.

Murray was one of three NBA players to average 20 points, six assists, and 40% shooting from deep last season

The Nuggets tied a franchise record with 57 wins last season. They were 16-2 when Jamal Murray scored 25 or more points. Denver went 8-9 when he played but scored 17 or fewer. In the games he missed, Denver went 13-10.

The Kitchener, Ontario, native recorded a season-high 37 points in a 131-114 win against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 7 and in a 142-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on March 9.

A breakdown of the Jamal Murray extension and how it impacts Denver next season. Murray and Nikola Jokic are now under contract thru the 2027-28 season. Aaron Gordon has a $25.4M player option. The forward is extension eligible starting on 9/27. pic.twitter.com/TEvXwPRhGA — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 7, 2024

Furthermore, Jamal Murray was one of three players to average 20 points, six assists, and 40% shooting from beyond the arc last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In addition to being one of eight players with multiple 50-point playoff games in NBA history, he’s the Nuggets’ all-time leader in made 3-pointers (990). Will Barton (804) dropped to second on the list.

Despite his remarkable stats, Murray has yet to earn his first NBA All-Star selection.