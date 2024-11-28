James Harden was a man possessed for the LA Clippers on Wednesday night as the Wizards fell to yet another defeat.

James Harden First Quarter Flurry Breaks Franchise Record For Clippers

The Clippers inflicted another stinging defeat on the Wizards on Wednesday night, stretching their losing streak to 13.

A James Harden-inspired blowout saw LA improve 12-8 for the season, while Washington’s disastrous start leaves them with just two wins from a possible 17.

With Norman Powell missing once again with a hamstring strain for a fifth straight game, James Harden erupted for a season-high 43 points to more than take up the mantle of chief scorer.

It was a nostalgic performance from a man approaching veteran status, rolling back the years for a display reminiscent to the ones we came to expect during his most fruitful seasons at the Rockets. Wednesday night was his first 40-point game in the regular season since 2021.

James Harden becomes the FIRST player in NBA history to drop 40+ points for 5 different teams. No matter the jersey, the buckets will follow. pic.twitter.com/6EHrUE5ket — Sai (@LeGoatedOne) November 28, 2024



It was a decidedly Harden-centric night at the Capital One Arena, as he was the only Clippers player to post more than 20 points to lead them to a crushing 121-96 victory.

Harden exploded out of the blocks almost immediately, diving into the points scoring early and rarely coming up to breathe. Not only was 43 his highest tally since joining the Clippers, but his 23 points in the first quarter set a new franchise record after surpassing Paul George‘s previous mark in 2021.

Although only four other players managed double digits in the Clippers’ blowout win, Jordan Miller once again proved he may be too good to sit on the bench after posting 15 points in 20 minutes.

The 24-year-old, who is on a two-way NBA-G League contract, has snatched at the opportunity for more minutes in the absence of Norm Powell and Kawhi Leonard.

He has been pivotal to keeping the Clippers ticking along with their cornerstones missing, and his promising form could hand coach Tyronn Lue a welcomed selection headache in weeks to come.

According to NBA sportsbooks, the Clippers are now even-money on the moneyline to make a run to the playoffs after moving to sixth in the Western Conference.