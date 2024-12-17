James Harden has multiple 40-point games in a season for the first time since 2020-21

Through 27 games in 2024-25, the LA Clippers are 15-12. The team is 5-5 in their last 10 and is coming off a 144-107 win vs. the Jazz. A 15-12 record has the Clippers at ninth in the Western Conference. Against Utah on Monday night, James Harden had a vintage performance.

The 35-year-old had 41 points and was 7-11 from beyond the arc. It was the first time since the 2020-21 season that Harden had multiple 40-point games. Harden is not being asked to be the team’s #1 scoring option every night and that’s helping the team win. Instead, he can play a true PG role and look to set up his teammates for easy looks.

James Harden is thriving with the Clippers in 2024-25

Fun Fact: James Harden has multiple 40 PT games in a season for the first time since his ’20-’21 campaign. pic.twitter.com/3JKwLQNW3s — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 17, 2024



It’s year 16 for James Harden and he’s still playing at a high level. He’s averaging (22.1) points, (6.5) rebounds, (8.3) assists, and (1.6) steals in 25 games. Against the Jazz on Monday night, Harden had 41 points in a blowout win. That was his second 40-point performance of the season. Additionally, it was the first time since the 2020-21 season that he had multiple 40-point games. Harden was with the Nets when he last accomplished that feat. His season-high in 2024-25 is 43 points vs. the Wizards at the end of November.

In 12 of 25 games to start the 2024-25 season, Harden has scored at least 22 points. Harden also has eight double-doubles on the year. The veteran PG had the ball in his hands far more this season compared to 2023-24. Paul George and Russell Westbrook parted ways with the team this offseason and SF Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played yet due to injury. James Harden and Norman Powell have been shouldering the scoring load for the Clippers. Powell is averaging a team-high (23.5) points per game this season. His (16.4) field goals attempted per game are by far the most of his career. He’s taking advantage of his opportunities and is off to a strong start. The Clippers’ next game is on the road Thursday night vs. the Mavericks.