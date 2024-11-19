James Harden reveals how OKC set the ‘blueprint’ for his successful career

Even though the Clippers are enduring a 7-7 start to the campaign, their recent victory against the Warriors on Monday just goes to show they just might have what it takes to make a strong playoff run. Now that Mo Bamba’s back from injury, coach Tyronn Lue is shaping the squad around James Harden and it sure seems to be working.

As The Beard recently surpassed Ray Allen and became the NBA history’s second-best shooter from beyond the arc, the veteran has been reflecting on his career. After hearing what his former teammate Kevin Durant had to say about him, the Los Angeles star delivered praise back to their former club in Oklahoma City.

“They set the blueprint. When I got there, they had the blueprint of how to work. All I did was fall right in line. Those three years really helped me in my NBA career. From that point on, I was so comfortable and confident in myself,” Harden thanked that Thunder squad.

James Harden’s reaction to KD’s message says it all.. 🥲 You can see he didn’t expect anyone to care. He spent his entire career being discredited and overlooked. Shout out to KD. pic.twitter.com/l1drfViPgG — Sai (@LeGoatedOne) November 18, 2024

What did KD say that was so significant to the 3-time NBA scoring champion? In a video circulating on social media, the Phoenix superstar praised the 35-year-old’s successful career after he found out about Harden’s most recent achievement as a shooter from range.

“Man, first three-pointer in the league. Congrats, JH, on reaching an amazing accomplishment. All the work you put in has paid off. You inspire so many people around the world with how you play,” he said during an interview this weekend.

Harden’s gratitude was also extended to everyone in Houston who supported him early in his career. “When I got traded to Houston, I knew I was going to be successful. Shoutout to KD, shoutout to Russ, and the whole Oklahoma City organization,” he assured, recalling what his former teammates truly meant to him.

As he has now earned a spot past Allen’s second place on the all-time three-point leaderboard, he feels relaxed enough to know that he’s cemented a big enough legacy in the NBA to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the sport.

Stephen Curry was seen incredibly excited to greet Harden with a hug in celebration of his most recent achievement on the all-time three-point list

Last night in California, the two best three-point shooters in league history were on the same court playing the sport they love. We are talking about Stephen Curry, who leads the list with 3,782 shots made from beyond the arc, and Harden with 2,975 in second place.

After their team’s clash on Monday, the Warriors star praised his rival. “It’s probably something he’s looked forward to … None of us came in the league thinking that that was gonna be on the horizon,” Steph said. “You just give everything to the game and he’s had an unbelievable run.”

Despite building an intense rivalry through the years, it is all admiration now. “We’ve had a lot of battles like you said but just the fact that he’s now second on the list in front of two greats that we both respect. It’s pretty special, so we’ll see how far we can both push it,” Curry expressed.

Harden then reciprocated: “I really feel a type of way about him. Because they got the best of us. In prime years where we were competitive and we had real chances to reach the finals [NBA Finals} and compete for a championship … They had a dynasty over there, which is one of the greatest dynasties basketball has ever seen.”