We are certainly witnessing the end of an era in the NBA, with superstar greats like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and even Kevin Durant closing in on the final seasons of their Hall of Fame careers. However, their talents are expiring very slowly, as they’ve been able to keep competing at a high level even as veterans.

After the Warriors and Lakers put on quite a show during their last Christmas Day clash, it was clear that the all-time NBA leading scorer and the all-time league-leading-three-point shooter still have enough skills and competitive nature to inspire new generations.

According to James Harden, this last classic matchup only goes to show how the sports world needed to be reminded that they must cherish these two superstars before the finally decide to hang up their basketball shoes for good. “Me and Steph were talking about that after the game as well,” he said. “We love to hoop. It’s just, Father Time is undefeated.”

“… I know LeBron probably feels the same way,” Harden assured. “We love the game of basketball. This is all we’ve been doing our entire life and we’re very good at it. Now we just got little nagging injuries that when you’re younger you probably just don’t get… It’s weird, but it’s a part of life.

The Clippers guard then added: “We’re just going to continue to grind this thing out and enjoy it. I hope fans and people who enjoy and love the game of basketball can embrace and cherish these moments. Because once players like us are gone, we’ll never see them again.”

While competing in his 16th NBA season, Curry is currently averaging 22.5 points on 44.2% shooting from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 31.3 minutes.

As for LeBron, who is participating in his historic-22nd NBA campaign, he is averaging 23.5 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 35.7 percent from the three-point line, with 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

LeBron James finally reached the fourth floor this Monday, as this December 30th marks the Lakers superstar’s 40th birthday, and many around the league are congratulating the veteran over his basketball dominance for over two decades.

However, the clock is ticking for this future Hall of Famer, who now carries another milestone in his pockets. The Cleveland native will become the first player in the NBA to play in his teens, 20s, 30s and now 40s. The four-time NBA champion is currently in his 22nd season with averages of 23.5 points, 9 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The purple and gold veteran is now fifth for most games ever played in the NBA with 1,520 on a list which is led by Robert Parish’s 1,611. “It’s just commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” he said when he set the minutes-played mark just a couple of weeks ago.

In a recent Christmas Day clash with the Warriors, Stephen Curry talked about how exciting it is to face James as veterans.“It’s always a blast. The competitive spirit, the history, his greatness, it allows me to just appreciate all that we’ve been through, all the battles back and forth and the fact that in 2024, we’re still doing it.”