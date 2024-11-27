The Lakers were handed a worrying Jaxson Hayes injury report following their capitulation against the Suns on Tuesday night.

Jaxson Hayes Injury Report

It was another dismal night all round for the Lakers on Tuesday night, as they slumped to a 27-point defeat against Phoenix, stretching their losing streak to three in the process.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal both returned for the Suns, putting up 23 points each, while Devin Booker added another 26 as Phoenix put the Lakers to the sword after half-time.

In what should have also been a welcomed return for Jaxson Hayes turned out to be very different, as LA’s big man limped to the dressing room shortly before the final buzzer.

The 24-year-old, who has recently recovered from an ankle problem that kept him out of action for the past two weeks, attempted a dunk in the final minute of the game, re-aggravating the previous injury.

Hayes featured for 17 minutes, posting seven points with four rebounds.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said: “The Lakers say that Jaxson Hayes re-aggravated the same ankle issue that kept him out of the lineup for two weeks.

“His status will be updated tomorrow afternoon ahead of the second night of the back-to-back in San Antonio.”

Adding injury to insult: Jaxson Hayes — who played for the first time in two weeks tonight — appears to have hurt himself again on a dunk in the final minute of the game. He had to be helped to the locker room. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 27, 2024



Although Hayes managed to finish the play, he collapsed to the floor is visible discomfort, letting out a scream of pain and clutching his injured ankle.

Christian Koloko has deputised in his stead with Hayes absent since November 10, and the impact of his return can not be understated as the Lakers continue to struggle to stop opponents, ranking 27th in the NBA for defensive ratings.

The Lakers are on the road again as they go head-to-head with the 10-8 San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Given it was a non-contact injury and a re-agggravation of the problem that his kept him out for two weeks, it is unlikely Hayes will be declared game-ready this week.