The Boston Celtics were able to beat the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, with their job made all the more easy without Nikola Jokic who was ruled out with illness.

Celtics Victorious In Denver

On Tuesday night the last two NBA champions met in Denver, with the Nuggets hosting the Celtics in what promised to be an exciting matchup midway through the season.

Unfortunately for the neutrals Nikola Jokic was ruled out with just under an hour until tip off, as the three-time MVP struggled with a pregame illness.

Without Jokic on the court it was Jayson Tatum who led all scores with 29 points, as Boston eased to an important eight-point win against the 2023 champions.

Speaking after the game, Tatum was quick to praise his teammates for the win and Kristaps Porzingis especially was held in very high regard.

“Those guys did a great job making plays, and especially KP.” Tatum said. “I think the force that he played with tonight on both ends, that block on DJ, and the force he played with on the offensive end: drawing fouls, attacking the mismatches, getting offensive rebounds. He had a couple put-back dunks.

“I think that really helped us separate [in] the game and changed the momentum. So, the way he played tonight was much needed.”

Porzingis did have an injury scare when taking a shot to the groin from Zeke Nnaji, but after a brief period on the bench he was able to return to the game.

The 29-year-old told reporters after the game that he is now feeling ’80-85%’ recovered from his injury after having surgery on his leg in the summer.

Jayson Tatum Praises Westbrook

In the absence of Jokic, Russell Westbrook led the Nuggets on Tuesday night and again the veteran looked good, just missing out on a triple double with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Russell Westbrook, despite the loss: 26 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

6 ASSISTS

9/18 FG

4/9 3P Denver’s leading scorer tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kzKE8GsBZx — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 8, 2025

Tatum was asked about his opponent’s performance postgame and the 27-year-old was humbled to play against one of his idols.

Westbrook has looked revitalised with the Nuggets this season and he has a real shot at winning the first championship in his career alongside Jokic this year.

The nine time All-Star is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in Denver during his first year and the Nuggets are 10-4 when Westbrook starts.