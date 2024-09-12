Coming off fresh after winning his first-ever NBA title, Jayson Tatum already believes that a rematch is coming next summer. The Boston star has his confidence through the roof as he also contributed to Team USA’s recent gold medal in the Paris Olympics, and is convinced that his squad will make another deep run next season.

Even though he didn’t specify if the Celtics would conquer another ring, but did share that the Dallas franchise will win another Western Conference before meeting them again in the Finals stage. The forward said this on national television during an appearance on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s gonna be a rematch. We’re going to play Dallas again,” Jayson expressed after giving it some thought, while he was invited on the show to promote his new children’s book called “Baby Dunks-a-Lot.”

Jayson Tatum made a big prediction before embarking on the Celtics' NBA championship defense:https://t.co/2ElYZQJ3HS — NESN (@NESN) September 12, 2024

But when asked about next season’s NBA MVP, JT knew the answer right away. “Can I say myself?” he asked the host. The star athlete is coming from a strong season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per match.

Year after year, Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven to be one of the most powerful dos in the NBA after seven seasons together. But, after winning their first-ever championship last campaign, they’ve finally proven they have what it takes to be remembered as one of the best pairs in league history.

Nevertheless, not even earning the Celtics’ first title since 2008 has convinced some that they deserve this recognition, as both players have had their share of disappointments this summer and a lot has been said about it. First it was JB who was snubbed off the Olympic squad, and then JT was given poor playing time with Team USA.

One Hall of Famer wasn’t going to let this one fly. “I think Jaylen getting left off the Olympic team and Jayson not playing… They’re the defending champs that’s gonna take their confidence to another level. The NBA found a way to piss both of them off this summer,” Charles Barkley said last week.

Former NBA Champion Quinn Cook Explained Why The Boston Superstar Should Win Next Season’s MVP

Quinn Cook posted his thoughts on X: “Jayson Tatum will win MVP this season! Three straight All-NBA first teams, winning a gold medal in 2021 while being the 2nd leading scorer on the team and just won his first NBA championship to not playing a minute for team USA 🤔🤔 all the motivation he needs. Look out NBA.”

In less than an hour, the post already had over 40,000 impressions. This comes as no surprise, as last season the 26-year-old produced averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per match while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc in 74 games.

Alongside Jaylen Brown, they guided Boston to their first NBA title in 16 years and the best record after regular season with a 64-18 mark. The Celtics star is convinced that he’s learned a lot from this summer’s experience. “…Part of being in the moment, I’ve sacrificed and put a lot into this game and work really, really hard.

“So in the moment it is tough. You’re not necessarily worried about fueling me for November or [whenever] the season is, but like I said, it’s something I’m going to take away from this and learn from this experience. It’s definitely challenging and humbling at the same time,” he assured last month.